Movie director Gil Portes passes away

Award-winning director Gil Portes passed away on Wednesday. Screenwriter-director Senedy Que broke the news on Facebook adding that Portes’ long-time assistant and friend Arman Reyes and fellow director Mel Chionglo were at an undisclosed morgue to identify his body.

“He was found dead in the place he was staying at. No autopsy yet,” Que clarified in his post.

Portes’ latest opus was “Moonlight Over Baler” starring Elizabeth Oropesa, Ellen Adarna, Sophie Albert and Vin Abrenica. The movie’s writer, former entertainment editor Eric Ramos told The Manila Times via chat, that Portes was 71 years old at the time of his death.

As of Thursday, Reyes through text message to friends said that there’s no update yet on the wake details as they are awaiting relatives from Quezon Province and the US. The director’s eldest son Carlo, who works as banker in Indonesia, said he, his mom and brother Justin are flying to Manila the soonest time possible.

The noted director is a Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas and received a Master’s Degree in Theater from Brooklyn College, New York.

He is best remembered for the movies “Mga Munting Tinig” starring Alessandra de Rossi, “Saranggola” and the Nora Aunor classics “’Merika” and “Andrea, Paano Ba Ang Maging Isang Ina?”