A movie of friendship and gratitude

Joross Gamboa and Edgar Allan Guzman, the lead actors of the gay-themed Metro Manila Film Festival entry “Deadma Walking” know they are facing formidable opponents at the box-office.

Both of them are hopeful that this movie, produced by T-Rex Entertainment Productions and directed by Julius Alfonso, will attract a sizeable chunk of the audience to have a successful run during the festival.

“The success of the film at the box-office rests upon the audience. But we do hope that you can help us spread the word that we a have good project in our hands,” said Joross who graduates to lead status in this Eric Cabahug screenplay, which won second prize at the Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature last year. “We hope the movie becomes a blockbuster.

For his part, EA cites the positive feedback garnered by the trailer of Deadma Walking. “We are gladdened by reactions to our movie’s trailer. The comments we’ve been receiving really heartwarming,” he said.

Joross describes the script as “very well-written” in featuring situational comedy.

“Siyempre may wit ang biritan but it is fun to play around with the scenes because our director is very good,” added EA.

Meanwhile, they are both elated that their good friend Gerald Anderson agreed to do a cameo for Deadma Walking. “We just sent him a text and asked him if he can do one and he readily agreed. He asked us when’s the shoot and that he’ll adjust his schedule,” said EA.

EA also relishes the fact that he was just a back-up dancer to Joross, and now shares lead billing with him.

“I didn’t expect this to happen but it gives me a great feeling. Never did I imagine that one day I’d be an actor but now I am co-starring with the man who paved the way for my entry to showbiz,” EA said gratefully.

“Whatever it is that EA and Gerald have achieved, it belongs to them. They made it because they worked hard. I just introduced them to showbiz,” said Joross of his friends.

“I remember telling them before that they might also become a celebrity like me and that they would probably be even more popular than me. And now it’s happened because they worked hard and kept their feet firmly planted on the ground.”

Finally, Eric Cabahug, writer of Deadma Walking, said of the MMFF entry, “This is my tribute to friendship and the special role that friendship has in our lives. There are many movies na nasa side ‘yung kwento ng best friends. I really wanted to focus on friendship.”