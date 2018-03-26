Movie lovers flock to Sinag’s Gabi ng Parangal

The annual Sinag Maynila Film Festival shone even brighter on its fourth year, bringing together industry officials, foreign cinema experts, members of the diplomatic corps, the academe, media and film lovers in a series of activities, culminating in the Gabi ng Parangal at the Conrad Manila Forbes Ballroom.

Conceptualized by CEO and Founder Wilson Tieng together with world renowned and internationally acclaimed film director Brillante Mendoza,

the festival showcased quality and thought-provoking movies from young, non-mainstream filmmakers.

The winners of the night were as follows: Joselito Altarejos‘ “Tale of the Lost Boys,” Best Picture, Box Office Award, Best Screenplay and Best Editing; Ralston Jover’s “Bomba,” Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Actress (Angelline Nichole Sanoy) and Best Actor (Allen Dizon); Richard Somes’ “El Peste,” Best Production Design and SM People’s Choice Award; Matthew Victor Pastor’s “Melodrama/Random/Melbourne!,” Best Musical Score; and Yam Laranas’ “Abomination,” Best Sound.