Movie star loves to wear fake

People around her are so frustrated because her hard habit to break ruins her image entirely! The majority of this movie star’s (MS) fans may not know the difference, but her showbiz circle can spot a mile away that her bags are not the original.

Not that it’s a sin to carry a luxury brand on your arm but with MS’ stature, she might as well go for much affordable and beautiful world class local creations.

But sadly, MS still feels like she has to keep up with the celebs and superficiality and is even proud to wear her faux items to events and posts them on social media!