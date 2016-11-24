Moving on by understanding the past

THE glory of our future is determined by how we conduct ourselves today based on what we learned in the past.

The term “never again” was coined not to remember the dark pages in our history but a proclamation of what we want to be in the future.

There is no secret formula for healing. Medication is always dictated by time.

Attempting to rewrite history to suit one’s agenda is called propaganda.

Categorizing who is or is not a hero is an endless exercise in futility. Glorification of a hero is determined by the effects he bequeathed to mold our people.

A tombstone is just a marker. What lies underneath is the memory of the person buried and what he did to make his life matter.

Thirsty buddies are predicting the waning of devout scotch and bourbon revelers. Imminent is the resurgence of vodka and Tsingtao as a result of independent foreign beverage policy. Nazdorovje and Gan Bei!!

Hope we can tap the huge oil reserves of Russia and China for cheaper pump prices and electricity. We have long suffered from the connivance of Western refineries and the Middle East cartel.

FVR asking PRRD regarding Marcos burial: “Deal or No Deal.”

We are now a “sepulturero” country. May gustongmaglibing, may gustong mag-hukay.

The best place for the schoolchildren to learn history is in the classroom and not from being herded into the streets holding messages that their teachers wrote.

Normal promo is buy now, pay later. Not so with license plates and driver’s license – pay now and get them much later.

TMG and MMDA traffic enforcers are the ones causing additional traffic when they apprehend erring motorists. Why can’t they pull them over towards a bigger area that will not add to the mess? The same is happening in secondary and tertiary streets. “Emergency power for a Merry Christmas?”

A sad reflection on our society: “burying it when it’s alive and digging it up when it’s dead.”

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusihas directed the National Bureau of Investigation to look into the Villa case. Those officials allegedly involved in corruption should voluntarily resign or at least take an indefinite leave during the investigation. But then, “delicadeza” is a strange word to public servants nowadays.

Knowledge is never enough. And so are the number of people not being able to handle it.

While we are approaching the celebration of The Nativity, too much hatred, insults, name-calling, accusations and division are dimming the skies. Prevalent cloudy thoughts stain the horizon that seemingly justify the reason for His Birth. Let us pause and ask for mercy to give us strength to continue asking forgiveness for our sins.

One group is watching the movie “Fast and Furious”, the other is watching “Die Hard.” PRRD watching “Mission: Impossible.”

One group sings Dave Clark Five’s “Glad All Over” while the other group sings Nat King Cole’s “Unforgettable.” No one is singing The Beatles’ “We Can Work It Out.”

Heard GoPro cameras are selling a “Not a Hero” model.

Found this on Forbes.com: What Your Facebook Use Reveals About Your Personality And Your Self-Esteem

Item No 5. Narcissists are most likely to make deeper self-disclosures that contain self-promotional content. Narcissists–people with an inflated self-concept and a strong sense of uniqueness and superiority–seek attention and affirmation on Facebook. A 2014 study found that narcissists made more frequent posts about themselves in an attempt to attract likes and comments that fuel their beliefs about self-importance. Other studies have found that narcissistic people love to take selfies and they share the ones where they think they look most attractive in hopes of gaining admiration.

An “Ouch!” description to some.

The only good thing about martial law is the consciousness of the Filipino people to learn to unite and fight back to regain their lost freedom.

The Miss Universe beauty pageant is just around the corner. Success of the event will lies in how we project the beauty of the host country. Not to worry. Emcee Steve Harvey will be reading the results with extra-large fonts in his teleprompters. He might even wear a bodycam to project on screen what he is going to read.

News: Dayan admits delivering Kerwin’s money to De Lima.

Will this be branded as another effort to tarnish the image of the good Lady Senator? From someone she herself admitted was her lover due to the “frailties” of a woman?

News: De Lima: Spare Dayan, other witnesses and treat them right. Tina Turner’s song “What’s Love Got To Do With It” comes to mind.

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.