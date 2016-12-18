Moya joins Nadal’s coaching team

MADRID: Former world No.1 Carlos Moya is joining Rafael Nadal’s coaching team alongside the 14-time Grand Slam champion’s long-time coach, his uncle Toni Nadal.

Moya recently ended his coaching ties with Milos Raonic despite helping the Canadian rise to a career-high world number three by the end of the season.

“I am very excited to announce that Carlos Moya will join my team immediately and working together with Toni and Francis Roig,” said Nadal in a statement on Saturday.

“To have someone like Carlos, who is not only a friend but also a very important person in my career, is something special.”

Moya will also coach at Nadal’s recently inaugurated tennis academy in Mallorca.

“I am sure that together with Toni, Francis and the rest of the team we have a great common project,” said Moya.

“Rafa is a special player and above all a great person and friend on which I have a lot of trust and confidence that will be able to continue winning important titles.”

Nadal hasn’t won a Grand Slam since the 2014 French Open after suffering another injury-hit campaign last season, which saw him slip to ninth in the rankings.

The Spaniard will begin his new season at a six-man event in Abu Dhabi from December 29 to 31.

AFP