MPD detonates suspected bomb near US embassy

MANILA: The Manila Police District (MPB) Bomb Squad successfully detonated a suspected bomb found at the southbound lane of Roxas Boulevard near the United States Embassy on Monday.

This prompted authorities to temporarily close to motorists a portion of Roxas Boulevard in Manila.

According to Ely Garcia, a street sweeper of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), they recovered the suspected bomb in a trash can.

Garcia described the suspected bomb consisting of a cellular phone, which they found with black and red wires connected to a black circular object covered with electrical and packing tapes.

The MPD immediately allayed fears of the public about any threats.

“There is no threat, no cause for alarm as of now,” MPD Director Senior Supt. Joel Coronel said. PNA

PNA/CC