MPD to impose liquor ban in Tondo

Manila police cautioned devotees of the Santo Niño in Manila’s Tondo district against celebrating the fiesta this Saturday and Sunday by drinking on the streets.

Manila Police District (MPD) spokeman Supt. Erwin Margarejo said on Friday that they will go after these “de-botes” (with botthed) since there is a city ordinance against drinking on the streets.

Several devotees in past fiestas had gotten into trouble because of their drunken behavior.

Earlier, the MPD also said it will deploy 600 personnel near the church and the route of the procession.

It also issued the following parade route schedule:

The “Lakbayaw Festival” parade will start at 8 a.m. this Saturday and traverse the following routes: from the Sto. Niño church, turn right to CM Recto, right to Asuncion, left to Lakandula, right to Wagas Street, right to Moriones Street, left to Juan Luna Street, U-turn at Pritil to N. Zamora/Sande, right to Herbosa Street, right to Velasquez Street, left to Ugbo Street, left to F. Varona Street, left to Perla Street, right to Franco Street, right to Moriones Street, left to J Nolasco, left to Chacon, and back to the church.

The grand procession of Santo Niño images beginning at 4 a.m. this Sunday will take the following route: From the church, left Lakandula, right to Wagas Street, right to Moriones Street, left to Sta. Maria, left to Perla, right to Velasquez Street, right to Herbosa, right to Yanco/Sta. Maria, left to Coral, left to Franco Street, right to Herbosa Street, right to Nicolas Zamora/Sander, left to L. Chacon back to the parish.