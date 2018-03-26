MPD posts Holy Week procession routes

THE Manila Police District Traffic Enforcement Unit (MPD-TEU) posted over the weekend the Holy Week procession routes to guide motorists.

The MPD-TEU will implement a stop-and-go traffic scheme for activities at Santo Niño de Tondo Church in Tondo.

For the Holy Wednesday procession, scheduled on Wednesday at 7 p.m., would traverse the following route: L. Chacon Street, left to Juan Luna Street, U-turn at N. Zamora Street, right to Pacheco Street, right to Franco Street, left to Dandan Street, left to Yangco/Santa Maria, right to Moriones Street, left to J. Nolasco Street, straight back to Tondo Church.

Moreover, the Dakilang Daan ng Krus procession, set on Good Friday, at 5:30 a.m., will travel pass through the following route: Lakandula Street, right to Wagas Street, right Moriones Street, right to J. Nolasco straight back to Tondo Church.

The Good Friday procession, which starts at 5 p.m., will pass through the following route: L. Chacon Street, left to Juan Luna Street, take a U-turn to Pritil, right to Herbosa Street, left to Velasquez Street, left to Panday Pira, left to Santa Maria Street, right to Moriones Street, left to J. Nolasco Street, straight back to Tondo Church.

Also on the Good Friday procession at the Minor Basilica (Quiapo Church) of the Black Nazarene, the MPD-TEU will close the following roads starting at 11 p.m.: Southbound lane of Quezon Boulevard, from A. Mendoza/Fugoso to Plaza Miranda, España Avenue/P. Campa Street/Lerma Street.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes. So all vehicles coming from A. Mendoza bound for Quezon Boulevard are advised to turn right to Fugoso Street, and then turn left to Rizal Avenue.

All vehicles coming from España going to Quezon Boulevard are advised to turn left to Nicanor Reyes Street and then turn left or right to Recto Avenue.

For the procession of the Santo Entierro and Mater Dolorosa on Good Friday, the MPD-TEU will close the northbound lane of Quezon Boulevard, from Quezon Bridge to G. Puyat Street, starting at 4 p.m.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes, or vehicles traveling north bound of P. Burgos Avenue and Taft Avenue bound for the northbound lane of Quezon Boulevard are advised to go straight to MacArthur and Jones Bridge.

Meanwhile, the Salubong-Easter Sunday procession on April 1, which starts at 3 a.m., will take the following route: J. Nolasco Street, left to Moriones Street, u-turn at Wagas, left to Lakandula Street, and straight back to Tondo Church.