MPIC borrows P2B to settle Beacon Electric’s debt

PANGILINAN-LED Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) said on Monday that it had signed another P2 billion, 15-year syndicated loan facility to partially finance the redemption of the outstanding debt obligations of wholly owned subsidiary Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc.

This brings its total borrowings for this month alone to P10 billion to partly repay Beacon Electric’s debts.

Last Friday, the company announced it had secured an P8-billion syndicated loan facility with a 10- and 15-year tenor, also to partially finance the redemption of the outstanding debt obligations of Beacon Electric.

MPIC told the stock exchange it engaged BDO Capital & Investment Corporation as arranger and bookrunner for both transactions.

MPIC acquired the entire stake of PLDT, Inc. in Beacon for P21.8 billion in June last year. Beacon holds a significant stake in Manila Electric Co. and Global Business Power Corp.

In November last year, MPIC announced it had programmed capital spending of P653 billion until 2022 for its subsidiaries’ future projects.

Last December, MPIC secured loan facilities from two banks—P5 billion from BDO Unibank, Inc. and another P5 billion from Union Bank of the Philippines—to finance investments in projects and for general corporate purposes.