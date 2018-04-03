MPIC buys 49% stake in Vietnam water firm

PANGILINAN-LED Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) is expanding its presence in Vietnam’s water industry with the acquisition of a substantial stake in a Vietnamese water company.

MPIC informed the bourse on Monday that unit MetroPac Water Investments Corp. (MPW) had entered into a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of 49 percent of the outstanding capital stock of Tuan Loc Water Resources Investment Joint Stock Co. (TLW).

Under the accord, MPW will purchase 37.93 million shares from an existing shareholder of TLW for 865.6 billion Vietnamese dong, or P1.99 billion, at a price of 22,800 dong or P52.4 per share.

The transaction enables MPIC, through MPW, to expand into Vietnamese industrial water concessions.

TLW is one of the largest water firms in Vietnam that has a billed volume of about 87 MLD as of last year. Majority of its operating capacity of 310 million liters per day (MLD) supplies industrial parks.

The company’s major project assets include Song Lam Raw Water Treatment Plant with an installed capacity of 200 MLD, expandable to 300 MLD. Song Lam RWP, a 50-year build-own-operate (BOO) project, ending in 2064, supplies raw water to Nghe An Water Supply JSC and surrounding industrial parks.

Nghe An Province is the largest province in Vietnam by area and has a population of about 3.1 million people.

TWL also holds a 50-year BOO contract for the Ho Cau Moi Water Treatment Plant, valid until 2066. With an installed capacity of 90 MLD, which is expandable to 120 MLD, the facility supplies treated water to Dong Nai Water Company and neighboring industrial parks.

Dong Nai Province is the manufacturing satellite of Ho Chi Minh City and will be the location of the Long Thanh International Airport —a new 100 million passenger airport of HCMC. The province has a population of about 2.9 million.

TLW also has a 50-year BOO contract for the Nhon Trach 6A Sewage Treatment Plant, valid until 2066. The wastewater treatment facility, which has an installed capacity of 20 MLD expandable to 40 MLD, services the 400-hectare Nhon Trach 6 Industrial Park in the province located in southeast Vietnam.

Completion of the deal is subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions precedent and both parties have until June 30 to complete the transaction.

Last November, MPIC also entered a share purchase agreement to buy 45 percent of the outstanding capital stock of BOO Phu Ninh Water Treatment Plan, which holds a license to serve clean water demand in the Chu Lai Open Economic Zone, and urban areas, industrial zones and adjacent rural areas in Quang Nam province.

The transaction, valued at 272.4 billion dong or P615 million, involved 9.9 million common shares priced at 27,520 dong each.

MPIC said the deal was “subject to price adjustment through an escrow mechanism depending on the fulfillment of certain conditions.”

MPIC is an investment holding company led by businessman Manuel V. Pangilinan whose businesses include water, energy, telecommunications, infrastructure, hospitals, tollways, railways, and logistics, among others.

Shares of MPIC rose 2.10 percent to close at P5.35 on Monday.