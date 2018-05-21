MPIC eyeing options to make unit profitable

PANGILINAN-LED Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) is considering options to make its Singapore power business profitable, which potentially includes consolidation with existing firms in the city-state.

MPIC Chief Finance Officer David Nicol said Singapore now had excess power generation capacity after the government encouraged power firms to come in, leading to very tight market competition.

“I think that there is a lot of surplus capacity in the Singapore market and the consequence for that for all power producers is that the Singapore government, with good reason, encouraged lots of investment in power generation, and the power sector responded that there’s now so much [capacity]that prices are difficult that it’s hard to see anybody in the market making money and so I think there’s some talk of combining to try to reduce,” Nicol told reporters on the sidelines of the company’s annual stockholders’ meeting on Friday.

“We might try and merge, we have several different offers. We haven’t [made]a choice,” he added.

Nicol said the company is cautiously studying further options for its Singapore power business because the city-state’s power consumption does not correspond to its high per capita gross domestic product.

“And because it’s got a quite high GDP, the correlation to growing power consumption is quite low. Here it’s quite high. So I think it’s a merchant market, and that’s difficult. We’ve learned a lot.”

In 2013, MPIC, through its Hong Kong-based parent company First Pacific Co. Ltd. and affiliate Meralco PowerGen Corp., acquired a 70 percent stake in GMR Energy (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. from GMR Infrastructure for $488 million. The remaining 30 percent is owned by Malaysian firm Petronas Power Sdn Bhd. GMR Energy owns an 800-megawatt liquefied natural gas power plant on Jurong Island in Singapore.

First Pacific owns 60 percent of the joint-venture investment vehicle called PacificLight Power Pte. Ltd., while Meralco PowerGen subscribed to the remaining 40 percent.

On the local front, meanwhile, MPIC is targeting to raise its power generation capacity by 1,600 megawatts (MW) by 2022.

One of the plants that will contribute to the additional capacity is the 2 x 600 MW Atimonan power plant in Atimonan, Quezon, which is expected to be operational by 2022.