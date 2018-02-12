MPIC eyes proponent status for road project

MPCALA Holdings Incorporated, a unit of listed Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC), is hopeful of being awarded original proponent status (OPS) for the Cavite-Tagaytay-Batangas Expressway (CTBEx) by the end of this month.

“CTBex is almost complete with its documentation. We hope to be able to get the OPS by the end of this month,” MPCALA President and Chief Executive Officer Luigi Bautista told reporters.

“There was a clarification being made on who will be the proponent. So the proponent will be Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. and MPCALA Holdings. So instead of just MPCALA, it will be MPTC and MPCALA,” Bautista added.

Earlier, the Department of Public Works and Highways said that the CTBEx proposal will be subjected to a Swiss Challenge sometime in the first half of 2018.

CTBEx was submitted as an unsolicited proposal by MPCALA, the same entity that bagged the Manila-Cavite Expressway project.

According to the DPWH, the 49-kilometer expressway is expected to cut the regular two-hour-and-a-half travel time from Sta Rosa. Laguna to Nasugbu, Batangas to less than an hour.

Construction is targeted to commence mid-2019, while the target end date is mid-2022.

The project has an estimated cost of P22.43 billion, which will be divided into three phases. The first section through Tagaytay is targeted to be finished in the first half of 2021, while the other two sections are expected to be completed in the first half of 2022.