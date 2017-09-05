MPIC gets proponent status for Pampanga water project

THE water unit of Pangilinan-led conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) announced on Monday it had been officially granted original proponent status for the Pampanga Bulk Water Supply Project from the Office of the Governor of Pampanga.

The project will allow MPIC unit Metro Pacific Water Investments Corp. (MPW) to supply water to millions of Pampanga’s residents.

MPW said it had officially received the certificate of acceptance and the conferment of the original proponent status for the Pampanga Bulk Water Supply Project.

“Under the Province’s Public-Private Partnership Code, MPW can now proceed to detailed negotiations with the Province for the Project. Upon successful completion of negotiations, the Project will be subjected to competitive challenge consistent with the Code,” MPIC said in a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange.

“The Office of the Governor, acting pursuant to the recommendation of the Province’s duly-constituted Public-Private Partnerships Selection Committee (“PPP-SC”), deemed the proposal complete, beneficial to the Province, and MPW eligible to undertake the activity,” it added.

The proposal was originally submitted by MPW to Pampanga last December 7, 2015.

As of the 2015 census, Pampanga has a total population of 2.6 million residents including the highly urbanized city of Angeles.

Incorporated in 2011, MPW is an investment holding company of MPIC. MPW’s subsidiaries operate, maintain, as well as rehabilitate waterworks, sewerage and sanitation services.