MPIC keen to bid for regional airports

METRO Pacific Investments Corporation is keen to bid for contracts to build regional airports in the Philippines under the government’s “Build Build Build” program.

“For Metro Pacific, we are very bullish and enthusiastic or aggressive. We are an island nation. It’s the airports that really connect our nation not just domestically but also internationally,” MPIC executive vice president for business development Karim Garcia told reporters.

“We support a multi-airport [strategy]. We put in an unsolicited proposal for Clark and that is definitely in our

radar. We are preparing to bid for the regional airports,” Garcia added.

However, Garcia pointed out that the company was still waiting for the government’s decision on whether to offer the regional airports as bundled or unbundled projects.

“I don’t know what the current administration is thinking now for these airports. Should the government choose to offer the regional airports again, I don’t know what the mix will be,” he said.

The Department of Transportation earlier cancelled plans to tender contracts, under the public-private partnership (PPP) program, to upgrade, operate and maintain five regional airports: Davao, Bacolod, Iloilo, Laguindingan, and New Bohol.

“I’m hoping it would be one super bundle, one bundle sakop lahat ng [covering all of the]airports. It is more attractive. It will allow the concessionaire to provide a more cost effective airport operation that can be passed on to the user with lower terminal fees,” Garcia said.

The Manny Pangilinan-led company is one of the seven conglomerates comprising the so-called Super Consortium that submitted a P350-billion unsolicited proposal to transform the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) into a regional hub.