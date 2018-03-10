MPIC subsidiary eyes P25-B bond offering

METRO Pacific Investments Corporation (MPC) said on Friday that its tollway arm NLEX Corporation has filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the shelf registration of a peso denominated fixed rate bond issue with a principal amount of P25 billion.

It said that under the NLEX Bond program, an initial tranche of P4 billion will be offered to the public with an oversubscription option of up to P2 billion.

According to MPIC, the offer bonds “have been given a rating of PRS Aaa by Philratings.”

Philippine Ratings Services Corporation issues an “Aaa” rating if the company “has a very strong capacity to meet its financial commitments relative to that of other Philippine corporates.”

PRS Aaa is considered as the highest corporate credit rating assigned on the PRS scale.