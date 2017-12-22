MPIC unit bags Iloilo water project

A unit of conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) has secured the contract to undertake the operation of water facilities and services in the province of Iloilo.

MPIC told the local bourse on Thursday that Metro Iloilo Water District (MIWD) gave MetroPac Water Investments Corp. the Notice of Award for the rehabilitation, operation, maintenance, and expansion of MIWD’s existing water distribution system and construction of wastewater facilities in the province.

“MPW and MIWD shall enter into a joint venture agreement (JVA) upon completion of the post award activities,” MPIC said.

It added that a joint venture corporation would be established pursuant to provisions in the JVA.

The joint venture corporation shall undertake the project including the right to bill and collect tariff for the water supply and wastewater services provided to MIWD’s customers, MPIC said.

The 25-year contract, awarded on Wednesday, is valued at P12.35 billion, with an initial equity investment of P600 million in 2018.

MIWD’s service area includes Iloilo City and seven municipalities, specifically Pavia, Oton, Maasin, Cabatuan, Sta. Barbara, Leganes, and San Miguel. As of 2017, the service area has an estimated population of 844,618.

MPIC is the investment holding company led by business tycoon Manny V. Pangilinan with investments in water, energy, telecommunications, infrastructure, hospitals, tollways, railways, and logistics, among others.

Shares of MPIC rose 0.60 percent to end at P6.75 on Thursday.