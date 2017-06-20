MPIC unit breaks ground on P35.4-B CALAx

MPCALA Holdings Inc., a unit of Manny Pangilinan-led Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC), broke ground on the P35.4-billion Cavite-Laguna Expressway project at Nuvali Spine Roas on Monday.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, MPCala President and Chief Executive Officer Luigi Bautista noted that CALAx “is a flagship project of the government” which will be implemented through the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

CALAx will have interchanges in eight locations: in Kawit; Open Canal; Governor’s Drive; Aguinaldo Highway; Silang East; Sta. Rosa – Tagaytay Road; Laguna Blvd; and Technopark.

“CALax is a four-lane limited access expressway. It will have a total [length]of 45 kilometers starting from the Cavite Expressway [Cavitex] in Kawit and it will terminate just before the Mamplasan interchange in the South Luzon Expressway [SLEX],” Bautista said.

According to Bautista, CALAx will use renewable sources of energy such as solar and wind power to run its facilities. It will also collect rainwater to water its landscape areas.

As an economic benefit, CALAx is expected to reduce travel time from Cavitex to SLEX by about 45 minutes, and to generate 3,000 direct jobs and “double that number if we include the indirect jobs,” Bautista said.

CALAx is expected to be completed and to start commercial operations by the 3rd and 4th quarter of 2020, respectively.

“We promised President Duterte and the [department]secretaries that we will finish this project before the end of the term of our President,” according to MPIC Chairman Manny V. Pangilinan.