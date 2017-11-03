MPTC bullish on toll road traffic growth

METRO Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) is optimistic on the outlook for its toll roads business, saying it expects traffic volume to continue to increase driven by the positive economic developments in Central and North Luzon.

“For Cavitex, we expect volume to increase to 140,000 vehicles from 130,000; for NLEX, around 240,000 vehicles from 230,000; and for SCTEX, around 50,000 vehicles from 40,000,” MPTC President and Chief Executive Officer Rodrigo Franco told reporters in a chance interview.

Cavitex is the Manila-Cavite Expressway, NLEX is the North Luzon Expressway and SCTEX is the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway.

“The drivers [of that volume growth]would be good economic developments in Central and North Luzon. There are new businesses being set up there like warehouses. Also, vehicle sales are still growing by double digits,” Franco added.

MPTC earlier announced it is undertaking a P3.7-billion enhancement program to boost the capacity of NLEX, SCTEX, and Cavitex.

Meanwhile, the Toll Regulatory Board announced that it has approved MPTC’s proposed toll increase which covers the areas from Marilao North in Bulacan to Sta. Ines, Mabalacat, Pampanga.

According to the TRB, the P0.25 hike per kilometer will be implemented starting November 6.