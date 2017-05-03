MPTC core net income up 28% in Q1

To break ground ‘soon’ on Calax

METRO Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) said its core net income in the first three months of 2017 rose 28 percent from a year ago to P1 billion on the back of strong traffic growth and tight cost controls.

In a statement on Thursday, MPTC said the NLEX (North Luzon Expressway)-SCTEX (Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway) integration, which was completed last year, accompanied by the developments of major road networks in Northern Luzon, added to the increase in traffic along NLEX-SCTEX.

MPTC also said it will shortly break ground on the P19-billion construction of the Cavite Laguna Expressway (Calax). In March 2017, the P7.2-billion contract for the construction of the Laguna segment of the Calax was awarded.

“An initial seven kilometers of the project has cleared right-of-way hurdles. The government is committed to delivering the remaining 40km right-of-way so the project can proceed as planned and achieve completion by 2020,” MPTC said.

MPTC subsidiary MPCALA Holdings Inc., which was awarded the 35-year Calax concession, is currently in discussions with banks to fund the construction of the project, the company said.

Meanwhile, Jose Lim, president and chief executive officer of MPTC parent Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC), said they are still eyeing private-public partnership (PPP) projects either through bidding or unsolicited proposals.

“We will continue to pursue rail and airport,” Lim said during a media briefing, adding that they remain keen in bidding for regional airports.

The Public-Private Partnership Center recently moved the submission of requirements for bidding on the regional airport projects from May 11 to June 15. These airports are: Bacolod-Silay, Davao, Iloilo, Laguindingan and New Bohol (Panglao).

REICELENE JOY IGNACIO