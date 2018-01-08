MPTC to spend P10-B on south toll road projects

METRO Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) said it would be spending P10 billion for toll road projects south of Metro Manila.

“For [the]south, it’s about P10 billion, mostly for Calax (Cavite-Laguna Expressway) and C5 South Link,” MPTC Chief Finance Officer Christopher Lizo told reporters over the weekend.

He said construction of both projects began almost at the same time, in the last quarter of 2017.

C5 South Link will open in phases, Lizon said. Phase one “in 2019 and the whole alignment by 2020. CALAx will open end of 2020 or early part of 2021, but we may open certain sections ahead,” he said.

Earlier, MPTC President Rodrigo Franco said the “C5-Southlink is expected to benefit those coming from Cavite, Las Piñas and parts of Parañaque by having a direct access to and from C5. It will eventually provide a seamless connection to the 45-kilometer Cavitex (Manila-Cavite Toll Expressway), which is under construction.”

The first phase of the C5-Southlink project costs P2.5 billion and involves construction of a flyover above the South Luzon Expressway and Skyway from C-5 Road in Taguig to Merville in Sucat, Parañaque.

The second phase will run from Merville to the Cavitex Coastal Road and has an estimated cost of P7.5 billion.

MPTC is the tollway arm of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC).

Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar said that upon operation, the toll road is expected to help decongest EDSA by giving motorists another road alternative.

“Upon completion, this toll road will speed up the commute of motorists and travelers from Parañaque, Las Piñas and Cavite by allowing them to directly cross over the South Luzon Expressway and Skyway into C5 Taguig City,” Villar said.