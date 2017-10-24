MPTC to spend P3.7-B to enhance expressways

METRO Pacific Tollways Corporation undertaking a P3.7-billion enhancement program to boost the capacity of its expressways in North and South Luzon.

MPTC is the concessionaire and operator of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) and the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), and the Cavite Expressway (Cavitex).

The program involves both completed and ongoing expansion of roads and toll plazas, construction of new exits, improvement of interchanges, and usage of the latest technologies.

“Providing motorists with a travel experience that keeps getting better has always been a top priority for MPTC,” Rodrigo Franco, MPTC president and chief executive officer, said during a press briefing on the company’s “Safe Trip Mo Sagot Ko” initiative for the upcoming All Saints’ Day holiday.

Under the “Safe Trip Mo Sagot Ko” program, MPTC said 24 toll collection points will be opened at the Balintawak Toll Plaza during the peak hours of October 27, 28, 30, 31, and November 1, to give way to the commemoration of All Saints’ Day.

By November 1 and 2, the Bocaue Toll Plaza will have 48 collection points in operation for southbound motorists.

Mainline road works at the NLEX-SCTEX will be suspended starting October 27 and will resume after the Asean Summit on November 16. Suspension of major road works at Cavitex will be from October 27 to November 2.

MPTC said that there will be SMSK Motorists Camps from October 28 to November 2 to provide services such as free calls and wifi, free drinking water, free basic mechanic services and first aid treatments in designated spots along NLEX, SCTEX and Cavitex.

Free towing services to the nearest exit will also be offered to Class 1 vehicles from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On MTPC’s expressway enhancement program, Franco noted that 64 new lane-kilometers between Sta. Rita, Guiguinto, Bulacan and Sta. Ines, Mabalacat City, Pampanga have been opened this year.

More toll lanes were also built in Balintawak, Mindanao Avenue, and Meycauayan toll plazas to increase transaction capacity and speed up travel between Metro Manila and areas in the north. Two toll lanes are being added to the Tipo Exit Toll Plaza, bringing the total toll booths to six.

According to Franco, the toll fee adjustment has already been approved for publication.

“We have to publish it for three weeks then one final approval for the Toll Regulatory Board,” Franco said. “Class one increase is P18, Class 2 is times 2.5, Class 3 is times three,” he added.

MPTC has also started to make the Easytrip RFID payment option available to motorists on NLEX-SCTEX and integrated it with the existing RFID system in Cavitex.