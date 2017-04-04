MPTC vows faster Holy Week travel

MOTORISTS and commuters can look forward to a hassle-free travel during the Holy Week because of the measures taken to prevent congestion in expressways, an official of the Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) said on Monday.

At a press conference in Quezon City, MPTC president Rodrigo Franco said that the projects undertaken by their company will ease traffic congestion.

“We have implemented many projects since last year…this holy week, the integration projects are now fully implemented for the NLEX (North Luzon Expressway) and SCTEX (Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway),” Franco said.

The MPTC had entered into a number of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects and the motorist assistance program “Safe Trip Mo Sagot Ko” (SMSK).

Franco said the MPTC added payment lanes in Bocaue to ensure faster travel. More close-circuit television units (CCTV) were also installed to monitor vehicles going in and out of Metro Manila.

“Last February, we already set these additional units. The traffic congestion of the SCTEX has already been attached to the NLEX and with this, the CCTV cameras will be able to fully monitor the traffic congestions within the area,” Franco said.

The MPTC said traffic volume is expected to increase by 15 percent at NLEX, SCTEX and the Cavite Expressway (Cavitex) during the Holy Week.

The agency said the public should expect heavy volume of vehicles at NLEX is expected in the afternoon of Holy Wednesday (April 12) until late morning of Maundy Thursday (April 13).

Those traveling back to Manila should expect a surge in traffic in the afternoon of Black Saturday (April 15) until early morning of Easter Sunday (April 17).

The MPTC will deploy additional patrol vehicles and enforcers to assist motorists on April 7.

“Ambulant toll tellers equipped with portable toll collection gadgets will be fielded to speed up the toll transactions…during this period, road works will be suspended to ensure smooth traffic flow,” Franco said.

The Balintawak Toll Plaza will have 30 toll collection points instead of the usual 16, while the five collection points at the Mindanao Avenue Toll Plaza will be increased to 29.

Meanwhile, the Tipo Toll Plaza will have 12 toll collection points instead of 4.

The MPTC, in collaboration with parner companies, will be providing free calls and wi-fi, basic mechanic services and first aid treatments in designated locations along NLEX, SCTEX and CAVITEX.