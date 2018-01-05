Mr. IOC: Give us back Philippine sports

First, let us be clear. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has no interest in Philippine sports politics, except to wish our national sports community well.

The idea that the IOC will suspend the Philippines from the Olympics and other international competition because a Philippine court has ordered the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) to hold new elections on February 24, 2018, is a rotten lie. It is a desperate ploy by an addled mind of a POC president hanging on to his totally irregular and ill-acquired fourth term in office.

He knows that if elections are held and not rigged by his mafia, he will be gone from the POC permanently.

Nobody in the Philippines, except the POC mafia and the much-retired Frank Elizalde, wants Jose “Peping” Cojuangco to stay on as head of the POC, and remain by extension, as the overlord of Philippine participation in international competition. Most members of the POC general assembly are ashamed of Cojuangco now. Many say he was elected POC president because many mistook him for his sister Cory Aquino, who couldn’t care less about sports.

The IOC will not defy the growing clamor of our real sports leaders for Cojuangco to go.

There is no forum in the country, legal as well as civic, where Cojuangco and the POC mafia will honestly defend the spurious claim of Cojuangco to the POC presidency for life. Cojuangco himself will never willingly argue the issue publicly.

There is also no forum in the world where the IOC will willingly contend against the right of the Filipino people and government to be sovereign over their own sports. There is no provision in the Olympic charter that allows the IOC to intervene in the lawful action of Filipinos to make their own decisions on the conduct and direction of national sports.

Sports, we submit, is of the people, by the people and for the people. It is not for the control and direction of a few select individuals. Above all, Philippine sports is not for Cojuangco to rule at will.

To the threat then of IOC suspension, if it should ever be raised, the Filipino nation should reply: Mr. IOC, think well about any action that you may take. Stay away. Give us back our sports, you can have Cojuangco anytime.

At a time when the Philippines has recovered full control over its foreign policy, when it is supporting its own weight in the world, when it commands a new level of respect in the world, when it is setting the pace for economic growth in the Asia-Pacific region, when it is the master in its own house, when Filipinos are everywhere working and contributing substantively to welfare and progress in the world, now is surely the time for the Philippines to take back full and sovereign control over national sports.

Sovereign people, the decision is in our hands. The IOC will not meddle. By saying a final goodbye to Peping Cojuangco, Philippine sports will grow to its full height and glory.