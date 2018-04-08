Mr. President, the culprits are cash crops and real estate nabobs

The conversion of rice lands into cash crop production areas is at the root of the country’s failure to attain rice self-sufficiency, according to President Duterte. Partly true.

Cash crops with a ready market and with a production cycle shorter than three months are preferred by farmers in many of the country’s traditional rice-farming areas. And that has driven the shift to cash crops.

The driver is economics—the need to make most out of every production cycle. The desire for greater profit from maximizing the returns from a fixed asset, such as a farmland, is a universal thing and the shift has some benefits to consumers. Watermelons, melons and peanuts are now available whole-year round at fruit stalls.

Farmers engaged in cash crop production do less backbreaking work and rely less and less on regular irrigation.

The culture of farming cash crops is entirely different from planting rice, which, as the ditty goes, is never fun.

In the ‘70s, during my time as a full-time rice farmer in Pampanga, it was not like that. The practice was to intercrop. After the September crop, (the second semester harvest period), we, farmers, conditioned the land for the next salud-uran (sahod-ulan) rice cycle by planting cash crops, such as camote, melon, watermelon, peanuts or mongo.

That practice had two main benefits. Farmers earned extra from the cash crops. At the same, the cycle of rice planting that required both inorganic fertilizer and pesticides, the sure formula to toxicity, was broken.

Farmers intercropped without fail, mostly to break the tight grip of fertilizer and pesticides on the paddies. The mamamakyaw would always cheat the farmers on the farmgate price for their cash crops. In my years as a full-time farmer, I never, not even once, did get a fair farmgate price for my cash crops. But we were consoled by the thought that one of the best practices of rice culture was to break the cycle of continuous and non-stop rice production via cash crops. Whether that assumption was backed by sound agronomy was one thing I never looked into.

Mr. Duterte based his reference to the end of intercropping every year without fail, and the full and irreversible shift of many paddy farmers to cash crops, on data from agricultural statisticians. But there was one omission to that presidential assertion. What did the President miss? The shift to cash crops is being aggravated by the conversion of prime lands into boxy malls and residential subdivisions. And, the land banking, the massive and relentless acquisition of former farmlands, by the nabobs of the real estate industry.

Central Luzon, the country’s Rice Granary, which produced 19.2 percent of the total paddy yield in 2017, is Exhibit A of massive conversion.

Just past the CAMANAVA segment of the NLEX, the massive conversion is clear and evident, whether you are moving south or north of the north expressway.

Former fully irrigated farmlands are now occupied by giant warehouses, probably part of the supply chain of the commodity distributors or giant gas stations with massive retail space. Or memorial parks. Or, sports arenas.

From Meycauayan in Bulacan to very near the City of San Fernando toll plaza, the residential developments have eaten vast irrigated farming areas. The conversion is non-stop. We just don’t know the volume of rice-planted areas on both sides of the NLEX that are now titled to the real estate developers big and small. Past the San Fernando toll plaza going north, residential developments hosting golf courses and man-made lakes now proudly stand (also proudly advertised), their past lives as thriving rice paddies barely evident.

The busy, now highly urbanized, areas adjacent to the City of San Fernando main NLEX tollbooth host giant boxy malls owned by our dollar billionaires. In their former lives, these mall sites were former rice and sugar lands. In the ‘30s, these were the same grounds where the late Pedro Abad Santos and his Sosyalistas fought for a more just and equitable agrarian reform system.

Now, they are boxy malls of concrete, glass and steel, and the attraction is not idealism but commercialism. Not to be outdone, the real estate giant holding the Trump franchise in the country has acquired a seven-hectare property just off the San Fernando toll plaza.

Another real estate giant is now developing the site of the former PASUDECO, the iconic sugar mill in San Fernando, which lay in ruins after the collapse of the sugar industry. Just like the acquisition by another real estate giant of the prime areas of Hacienda Luisita in Tarlac.

The real estate nabobs have been grabbing every available prime land, mostly the centerpiece and the crowning glory of Central Luzon’s agriculture industry.

They will not plant cash crops there. They will build boxy malls and so-called “new townships” at the expense of Philippine food production.

Unless reined in, the massive acquisition of these prime lands in the Rice Granary of the country will further cut down the arable lands and diminish Philippine agriculture in a big, big way.