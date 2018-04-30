MR Racing’s street fighter

Having carved a respectable niche in the aftermarket and Audi tuning community, MR Racing has built another gem by enhancing the Audi RS3 with visual styling and performance upgrades to bump up the already powerful 8V-generation RS3 project car.

With its award winning 2.5-liter turbo engine as its heart and soul, MR Racing’s technicians unlocked the latent potential of this charismatic engine by improving its breathing and optimizing its electronic governing parameters.

First on the agenda for this RS3 was the improvement of its breathing qualities. MR Racing modified the car’s air system with a sports air filter that helped the engine to breathe more deeply to take in more air. Simultaneously, backpressure was lowered by a hand-made Friedrich Motorsport stainless steel sport exhaust system, which includes a larger downpipe and HJS sport metal sport catalytic converters. This system also features a valve control system that amplifies the warbling growl of the five-cylinder motor in sport mode, and gives it a spine-tingling cry at high revs.

Finally, the MR Racing’s engine control unit (ECU) remap optimizes the fuel, ignition, and boost curves to make full use of the more efficient intake and exhaust flow characteristics. After hours of working on the engine, the result is a rousing 448 hp and 653 Nm of torque, which is enough to propel the RS3 from 0 to 60 mph in 3.0 seconds.

Thanks to the Quattro All-Wheel-Drive system, the RS3 effortlessly dispenses its newfound power, catapulting the car off the line like a jet fighter from a carrier deck. The fatter torque curve makes propels the car faster and power is delivered down from the every gear shift to its four wheels effortlessly.

If 448 hp is not sufficient to whet your appetite, the next level of tuning provides up to 535 hp and over 700 Nm of torque. However, this method of tuning is not a simple bolt-on conversion, as it requires a more serious hardware upgrade that includes a slapping on a TTE 500 turbocharger, high-pressure fuel pump, and a more efficient intercooler.

Adding to the RS3’s visual appeal is a dynamic foil design that is applied to the bodywork, and MR Racing fit a set of 9.0×19-inch (ET48) lightweight ATS GTR alloy wheels finished in “traffic red” and shod with 235/35R19 Pirelli tires. Ground handling duties are taken care of by height adjustable KW Clubsport coil-over suspension that features an independently adjustable bounce and rebound control dampers. Adjustable top mounts allow the front-end camber to be set precisely, which makes the car hug and grip the road during straight line sprints and when taking fast corners.

The versatility of the RS3’s Multi-media information system was further extended with a DVD player and navigation system, perfectly integrated into the factory control system by MR Racing’s automotive electronics project partner, Herrmanns, also based in Eschweiler, Germany.

