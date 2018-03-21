MRC affiliate seals deal for 100MW Clark solar project

Sunray Power Inc. (SPI), an affiliate of listed energy player MRC Allied, Inc., has bagged a contract to develop the 100-megawatt (MW) Clark Solar Project, in Tarlac, with a budget of P8.5 billion.

MRC Allied said on Tuesday that the Department of Energy (DoE) had awarded the solar service contract (SESC No. 2017-417) for the development of the facility, which will be constructed within a 256-hectare property leased by SPI from BCDA in the municipalities of Capas and Bamban.

SPI is working on the Clark Solar Project in partnership with the Bases Conversion Development Authority (BCDA), the developer of the Clark New City previously known as Clark Green City.

“We are excited to do this solar project in partnership with BCDA and we are looking at doing more projects with them as part of our long term plans,” SPI President and Chief Executive Officer Carlos Gatmaitan said in a statement. “The success of this project would be another proof that the private sector and the government can actually work hand in hand toward achieving a common goal—the creation of cleaner, greener, more sustainable communities.”

Clark Green City, the first smart green city in the Philippines, is one of the priority projects of the government. It spans an area of 9,450 hectares and is located within the Clark Special Economic Zone owned by the BCDA.

Once fully developed, the area will have five major districts including Government District, Central Business District, Academic District, Agri-Forestry Research and Development, and the Wellness, Recreation and Eco-Tourism District.

It is also expected to house 1.2 million residents and generate about one million jobs, contributing about P1.57 trillion annually to the economy.

SPI is an energy firm which is 75 percent owned by Menlo Renewable Energy Corp. (MREn), a unit of MRC Allied. It is engaged in the business of developing generation and energy storage projects using wind and waste-to-energy technology.

Incorporated in 1990, MRC Allied holds a diversified portfolio in property development and mining exploration, and is currently pursuing energy projects.

Last month, the company signed a P200-million engineering, procurement, and construction contract with Uni Solar, Inc. to design, supply, and install solar photovoltaic (PV) rooftop systems for the community malls of Xentro Mall Developer, Inc.

Last December, the listed firm said it would need at least P800 billion in terms of capital investment to achieve its targeted capacity of 10,000MW of renewable energy in 10 years, depending on the technology that will be used or the resource to be tapped.

MRC Allied signed last November agreements with China Energy Engineering Corp. Ltd (CEEC) to explore the likelihood of venturing into liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in the Philippines.

In September 2017, MRC Allied acquired a 15-percent stake in Sulu Electric Power and Light Philippines Inc. (Sepalco) for $5 million (P254.66 million), saying this was a significant addition to the 100MW Clark solar project and the 60MW Naga solar project, which are both in their predevelopment stages.