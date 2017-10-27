MRC Allied to install solar rooftops on Xentro Malls

LISTED MRC Allied, Inc. will hold talks with XRC Mall Developer, Inc. to install solar rooftops on the latter’s community malls, marking a foray into solar rooftop production.

MRC Allied informed the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) on Thursday it will pursue discussions and negotiations with XRC “in order to explore, develop, and install Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Systems for rooftops in various malls owned by the latter.”

XRC builds and operates Xentro Malls across the country. There are about 20 Xentro malls at present and XRC is planning to construct at least five community malls each year. It is looking at Mindanao to expand its reach.

Its tenants include SM Savemore Market, Robinson’s Supermarket, Goldilocks Bakeshop, National Bookstore, Bench, Penshoppe, and Western Union, among others.

MRC Allied President and Chief Executive Officer Gladys Nalda said in an emailed statement the latest initiative would “bring us closer to our goal of developing at least 1,000 megawatts of clean and renewable energy in five years.”

The partnership with XRC “will be a significant step toward our foray into the solar PV rooftop industry,” she added.

Last month, MRC Allied signed a memorandum of agreement to acquire a 15 percent stake in Sulu Electric Power and Light Philippines Inc. (Sepalco) for $5 million (P259 million).

Sepalco runs a 50-MW power plant in a 70-hectare property in the municipality of Palo, Leyte. The plant has 188 solar panels and is connected to the existing 69-kilovolt transmission line of the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) in the province.

According to MRC Allied, the Sepalco investment is on top of their 100 MW solar project in Pampanga and 60 MW solar project in Cebu, “both of which are in the advance stages of pre-development.”

MRC Allied is a property development firm that has recently diversified into the energy sector, particularly renewable energy. Shares of MRC Allied rose 1.61 percent to close at P0.32 on Thursday.