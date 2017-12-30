MRC Allied: P800B needed to hit RE capacity target

MRC Allied, Inc. said it would need to raise at least P800 billion to achieve its targeted capacity of 10,000 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy (RE) in 10 years.

MRC Allied President and Chief Executive Officer Gladys Nalda earlier said the company plans to develop capacity of at least 1,000 MW of clean and renewable energy in five years.

According to her, this would entail setting aside about P80 billion to P100 billion in terms of capital investment, depending on the technology that will be used or the resource to be tapped.

As the power firm escalates its target capacity to 10,000 MW by 2022, management would need to “raise at least P800 billion in terms of investment,” MRC Allied said on Friday.

MRC Allied told the local bourse that the projected RE investment would depend on the current cost of RE technologies and the RE source identified.

“All subsequent RE projects and project investments to be pursued by Management will still go through its board and all approvals shall be disclosed to the Exchange accordingly,” it added.

“We are open to pursuing all types of energy provided it is clean or renewable. We will also continue with our buy or build strategy as we add more energy projects to our portfolio. We will be more aggressive in seeking partners in order to achieve our target capacity,” Nalda said.

Nalda pointed out with the implementation of the new tax law in 2018 and coal becoming a less and less viable as a power source, the shift into RE sources is timely.

MRC Allied is seeing a growing potential to pursue projects in the off-grid areas, solar PV business, and embedded RE projects.

For this year, Nalda said MRC managed to exceed its target capacity of 200MW of clean energy.

MRC Allied would also explore energy opportunities beyond the RE space.

“There is an opportunity to develop LNG facilities in our country and we are looking at possible partnerships for these types of projects,” Nalda noted.

MRC Allied is a property development firm that diversified into the energy sector this year through different RE initiatives.

The company signed in November agreements with China Energy Engineering Corp. Ltd (CEEC) to explore the likelihood of venturing into liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in the Philippines.

In September, MRC Allied acquired a 15 percent stake in Sulu Electric Power and Light Philippines Inc. (Sepalco) for $5 million (P254.66 million), saying this was a significant addition to the 100MW Clark solar project and the 60MW Naga solar project, which are both in their predevelopment stages.