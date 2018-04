WORKERS may avail of free rides on the Metro Rail Transit-3 (MRT-3) on May 1, Labor Day, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said on Monday.

The DOTr said workers may just present their company identification cards in any station to avail of the offer from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. GLEE JALEA