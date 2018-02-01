MRT-3 exec mulls quitting over train woes

Metro Rail Transit (MRT)-3 General Manager Rodolfo Garcia is contemplating on quitting his post over the continued woeful state of the dilapidated MRT-3 line which runs from North Avenue in Quezon City to Taft Avenue in Pasay City.

This developed after Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez of Davao del Norte scolded Garcia for the latter’s insistence that the 48 light rail vehicle coaches purchased by the previous Aquino administration from Chinese firm Dalian Locomotive and Rolling Stocks Co. can still be used to improve the MRT 3 situation, during the public hearing on the state of the MRT-3 operations conducted by the House transportation panel.

Previous congressional investigations revealed that the Dalian coaches couldn’t be used for the next three years because of the MRT-3 line’s lack of a signaling system, the need to improve the railway system and to upgrade the power supply.

“I will resign if I’m not sure,” Garcia said angrily after Alvarez pressed if he was really sure of his statement.

At this point, Garcia was warned to calm down or else he would be cited in contempt.

Garcia eventually apologized to Alvarez. The speaker accepted Garcia’s apology but later asked Garcia if he was serious in his offer to resign.

Garcia replied, “Yes, your honor. I am somehow pressured as the general manager. I’m contemplating on getting out.”

The speaker, however, refused to call for Garcia’s resignation even if he questioned the competence of Garcia—a retired police general—in the hearing

“I was just surprised that he was insisting that we can use the 48 trains when as far as I know, that was not the case because the signaling system is not compatible with the railways. If he insists, that would be very dangerous to the riding public,” Alvarez said.