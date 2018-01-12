MRT-3 fare hike ruled out

The Department of Transportation gave guarantees on Thursday that fares at the Metro Rail Transit-3 will not be increased until rail services have significantly improved.

“Ang commitment po natin sa sektor ng riles ay hindi po tayo magtataas ng pasahe na hindi po nakakaramdam ang ating mga commuters ng improvement sa convenience, availability at reliability po ng ating mga sistema.

hindi lang po dito sa MRT-3, kundi sa lahat ng sistema ng riles (Our commitnent to the rail sector is that we will not increase fares until commuters feel the improvements on the convenience, availability and reliability of the system, not just in MRT 3 but the entire rail system),” DOTr Undersecretary Timothy Batan said in a statement.

Batan said spare parts for the MRT-3 will start arriving in tranches in February to June.

He said there will be more coaches after the government conducts a general maintenance of the MRT-3 system.

Batan said the 48 light rail vehicles from Dalian, China will only be used after TUV Rheinland, the Independent Audit and Assessment consultant, has completed its evaluation and has given its go signal.

“We will not in any way try to influence their independent assessment of the 48 cars from Dalian. We will decide based on their recommendation,” he added.

“Kung sasabihin po nila ay patatakbuhin yan na may kinakailangang adjustments, we will consider, of course not at our expense. At kung sasabihin po nila na kailangang ibalik yan, ibabalik po natin yan (If they say that we can run those trains with some adjustments, we will consider, of course not at our expense. And if they say these should be returned, we will return them,” he added.

The maintenance of the MRT-3 is currently under the DOTr since the agency terminated its contract with Busan Universal Rail Inc in November 2017.