WORKERS can avail of free rides on the Metro Rail Transit-3 during peak hours on May 1, Labor Day, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said on Friday.

The DOTr said workers should present their IDs to avail of the free rides that would be available from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The MRT-3 runs from North Avenue station in Quezon City to Taft Avenue in Pasay. GLEE JALEA