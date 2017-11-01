MRT-3 offloads passengers thrice due to technical glitch

PASSENGERS of the Metro Rail Transit 3 (MRT –3) were forced to get off on three different times on Wednesday due to technical problems.

Advertisements

In an MRT-3 website service report, the glitches caused three Southbound trains to offload passengers on Quezon Avenue at 8:23 a.m., Magallanes station at 10:53 a.m., and GMA Kamuning at 11:11 a.m.

The service interruptions, counted a total of four for this week, were all tagged for a category three, meaning the trains were removed without replacements. ROSVEL DIAZ