MRT-3 RESUMES OPERATIONS WITH 15 TRAINS 

THE METRO Rail Transit (MRT) had 15 trains running by 2:10 p.m. on Monday making good on the promise to make the MRT-3 available when work and classes resume ater Holy Week. Transportation Undersecretary for Rail Timothy John Batan told DZMM that with 15 trains running with a headway of six minutes, the MRT is now operating at 75 percent of its maximum capacity. The last time the Department of Transportation fielded the said number of trains was last January 5. Metro Manila’s main railway, which ferries 500,000 people on average daily, had operated only up to 10 trains at a time in recent months, causing long passenger queues. The trains also suffered chronic breakdowns, forcing scores of passengers to disembark and walk on the tracks.