MRT-3 set to deploy 16 new trains

The Metro Rail Transit 3 will start deploying brand new trains from China in May or June this year, according to an official.

MRT Director for Operations Deo Manalo said that by November, 16 new trains will have been deployed to serve the growing number of rail riders.

“By November, pwede na lahat gamitin (all trains can be used),” Manalo said in a phone interview, adding that a power upgrade will be finished by November.

Manalo said they are waiting for the safety certificate to be issued releasing the trains procured by the government from Chinese companies CNR Dalian Locomotive and Rolling Stock Company.

The Department of Transportation said that the number of MRT riders increased from 379,223 daily during the July 2015 to June 2016 period to 463,202 in the period of July 2016 to March 2017.

Manalo said there are also fewer glitches now compared to the past year.

He attributed the improved operations to the hiring of more engineers to focus on maintenance operation and faster response time in resolving technical issues.