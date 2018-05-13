MRT-3 SETS RECORD OF NO UNLOADING INCIDENTS FOR 17 DAYS

THE METRO Rail Transit-3 achieved a record of no unloading incidents for 17 consecutive days, the Department of Transportation said on Friday. “This is the longest no unloading incident streak since 2011. This surpassed the 13 consecutive days of no unloading from October 12 to 24, 2014,” the DOTr said. “It was in 2011 when the incidence of passenger unloading started to increase, prompting the MRT-3 Transport Division to implement an efficient records-keeping system in the same year that will keep track of the number and causes of unloading incidents,” the DOTr said. The MRT-3 was also able to operate with 18 trains on Thursday evening, the ideal average of running trains. Prior to this, it was on November 16, 2017 that the DOTr was able to deploy 18 operational trains to the MRT-3.