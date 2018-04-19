MRT-3 unloads 1,000 passengers as train door malfunctions anew

THE Metro Rail Transit-3 unloaded approximately 1,000 passengers at the Ortigas station southbound on Thursday after one of its doors malfunctioned anew, according to the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

“One cause of door failure is stress on door components, which may be caused by leaning on the door or forcing it open,” the department said in a statement after the incident was reported at 1:17 p.m.

The passengers were loaded in the next train, which arrived six minutes later, the DOTr said.

The DOTr said that passengers were reminded not to lean on the doors or to force them to open, as the management of MRT-3 conducted preventive maintenance and replaced door parts.

Last week, Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade said that charges would be filed against passengers causing disruptions in train operations. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO