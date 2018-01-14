MRT-7 construction on North Avenue starts on Jan 15; motorists advised to take other routes

MOTORISTS are advised to avoid North Avenue in Quezon City and take alternate routes toward Quezon Memorial Circle starting January 15 because of the installation of rail tracks for the Metro Rail Transit-7.

According to the advisory of the MRT-7 Project Traffic Management Task Force, the working area will occupy two lanes at the center of North Avenue with three lanes going to Quezon Memorial Circle and two lanes going to EDSA remaining passable to motorists.

“The MRT-7 Project Traffic Management Task Force advises the public to expect heavier traffic along the MRT Line 7 alignment as more construction activities will commence in the first quarter of this year,” it said.

The MRT-7 is a 22-kilometer railway that will connect North Avenue to San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan.

The stations are at North Avenue, Quezon City Memorial Circle, University Avenue, Tandang Sora, Don Antonio, Batasan, Manggahan, Doña Carmen, Regalado, Mindanao Avenue, Quirino, Sacred Heart, Tala, and San Jose Del Monte. REICELENE JOY IGNACIO