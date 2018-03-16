MRT announces shutdown from March 28 to April 1 for ‘maintenance activities’

THE Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) announced on Friday that it would have no operations from March 28 to April 1 to conduct its maintenance activities.

“From Holy Wednesday, March 28, to Easter Sunday, April 1, operations will be temporarily suspended to give way to maintenance activities,” the MRT-3 said in a statement.

Operations will be until Holy Tuesday, on March 27, and then resume on April 2, Monday.

The MRT management assured commuters that after the Holy Week break, the number of running trains would likely increase from 10 to 15.

The MRT-3 runs from North Avenue in Quezon City to Taft Avenue in Pasay City, serving an average of 463,000 passengers a day. GLEE JALEA