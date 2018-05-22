MRT breaks ‘no unloading streak’ after train door malfunctions

AFTER almost a month of a glitch-free service, a Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) train unloaded passengers anew after its door malfunctioned on Tuesday morning.

Breaking a 28-day ‘no unloading streak,’ the MRT management said a southbound train was forced to offload about 1,000 passengers at 9:13 a.m. at Araneta Center-Cubao Station.

Passengers were loaded in the next train, which arrived six minutes later, MRT-3 media relation officer Aly Narvaez said.

“One cause of door failure is stress on door components caused by leaning on the door or forcing it open,” the MRT-3 management said in a statement.

It added that this was supposedly “the longest ongoing streak without any unloading incident” since 2011.

“Like other machines, systems, or establishments, problems like this may still likely occur. But since we have reached 28 consecutive days without any unloading incidents…this proves that we have been effectively conducting preventive, remedial and mitigation measures against glitches and hassle-free services to our passengers in the best way that we can,” the management said.

On May 15, the MRT-3 announced a ₱16.985-billion rehabilitation and maintenance project with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) this May to fix the trains.

This was after the Department of Transportation (DOTr) terminated its contract with former service provider Busan Universal Rail Incorporated (BURI) last November, citing its poor performance.

The MTRT-3 runs with an average of 15 trains for about 200,000 passengers daily. GLEE JALEA