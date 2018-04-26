MRT construction to worsen traffic congestion

Traffic snarls in Quezon City are expected to worsen next week with the closure of several roads to give way to the construction of Metro Rail Transit (MRT) 7, one of the big-ticket projects under the government’s “Build, Build, Build” program.

Frisco San Juan Jr., Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) deputy chairman, said MRT 7’s private contractors will begin working on back-to-back infrastructure projects in different locations next week.

On April 30, a coping beam will be constructed along Regalado Highway that would close the westbound lane. The eastbound lane will remain open for motorists.

One-way traffic will be implemented on Regalado Highway from Mindanao Avenue up to Commonwealth Avenue.

San Juan said private contractors will also start working on the MRT Tandang Sora station at the Tandang Sora intersection-Commonwealth Avenue on May 1, Labor Day.

“They will begin laying the foundation for a number of posts that will close three lanes on both southbound and northbound of Commonwealth Avenue,” San Juan said in a news briefing on Thursday.

The project also involves the construction of an elevated guide way, demolition of a flyover, and provision for future north and southbound flyover.

Also on May 1, MRT’s private contractors will begin digging for a tunnel from North Avenue to Commonwealth Avenue.

For this project, San Juan said two lanes of North Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic.

On May 6, MRT 7’s private contractor will install box girders for the MRT’s rail track along Regalado Highway. Because of this, Regalado Highway from Mindanao Ave. to Commonwealth Avenue will be closed to traffic from 10 p.m. up to 5 a.m. JAMES KONSTANTIN GALVEZ