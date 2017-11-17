MRT riders walk after coach detaches from train

SOME 140 passengers of the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) 3 were forced to walk on the rail tracks when the coach they were in detached from the train between Buendia and Ayala Avenue Stations on Thursday morning.

Transportation Undersecretary Cesar Chavez said the passengers were evacuated from the detached train. No one was injured in the incident.



Social media posts showed passengers walking on the train tracks from Buendia to Ayala Avenue station.

The Transportation department described the incident as a “train failure.”

Because of the incident, MRT service was disrupted and trains only ran from North Avenue to Shaw Boulevard.

Roel Jose, a specialist from the MRT-3 technical assistance division, said the train decoupling may have been caused by “human intervention.”

“Pag naghiwalay yan, automatic, pepreno yan. Wala kaming nakitang electrical fault, wala rin kaming nakitang mechanical fault (If coaches detached, trains automatically stop. We did not see any electrical or mechanical fault),” Jose said in a news briefing.

“It partakes a human intervention. Yun ang tintignan namin ngayon, ung side (That’s what we are looking at now, human intervention),” he added.

Jose said the coach detachment that happened in 2011 was caused by electrical fault.

With REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO