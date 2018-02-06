MSD donates medicines to Pangasinan, Lanao towns

PCSO’s Medical Services Department turned over medicines to the municipal governments of Malasiqui, Pangasinan and Kapatagan, Lanao del Norte on January 17 at the Lung Center of the Philippines extension office in Quezon City.

Ann Margaret Daus handed P20,000 worth of medicines to Malasiqui’s Barangay Poblacion representative Francisco Mejia to be used by the local government in its medical missions.

Daus likewise turned over P50,000 worth of medicines to Jesus Alfred Obispo, representative of Kapatagan, Lanao del Norte, also for the municipal government’s medical missions in different barangays.

The Medicine Donation Program (MDP) of the fund-generating agency provides augmentation to the needed medicines of qualified government agencies and non-government organizations (NGOs) enabling them to provide efficient and effective health care services especially for the underprivileged citizens of the country.

PCSO’s MDP is an answer to President Rodrigo Duterte’s Universal Health Care Coverage Program.

JUSTIN SANTOS/PHOTOS BY ARNOLD RAMOS