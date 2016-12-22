MSMEs assured of market access through DTI’s Go Lokal store project

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) assured micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) of the government’s commitment to provide them better market access by mainstreaming their products in commercial establishments through its Go Lokal store project.

Speaking at the Negosyo Para sa Kapayapaan sa Sulu Christmas Town Hall with President Rodrigo Duterte Monday night at Malacañan Palace, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez again urged businessmen to continue helping the government beat poverty in the country.

“Our call for today, to celebrate inclusive business, is to provide continuous market access for the products of MSMEs, especially in the agriculture sector,” Lopez told President Duterte and representatives of the business sector.

Toward this end, the DTI tapped mall chains to provide commercial spaces where MSME products from around the country can be purchased by mall-goers.

“In DTI, we commit to mainstream the products of MSMEs. We’ve had the cooperation of SM, Ayala,

Robinson’s, Rustan’s, City Mall, Star Mall and even Puregold and many retailers to allocate a specific place in their malls for free to mainstream and make available the products of our MSMEs,” Lopez said.

With Go Lokal stores stationed at mall chains, agricultural products, including those from Sulu, will become a regular fixture in malls, he added.

“It’s a model that can really provide a sustainable market for our agriculture sector, especially our poor farmers,” Lopez said.

The trade chief also reported that the government, through the Office of the President, will shell out an initial P1 billion financing to help micro and small entrepreneurs.

“The promise of the President is to provide P1 billion per region to help, really, the startups,” he said. The budget will be coursed through DTI.