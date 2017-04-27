MSMEs create 3M jobs in PH

AS Prosperity for All Summit commences today with the theme Driving Growth through Micro and Small Entrepreneurs in Trade, Services and Agriculture, a recent report revealed that three million jobs were created across the country through the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), surpassing the 2 million target of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in July-December 2016.

This data was presented during the recent meeting of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Council (MSMEDC) in Capitol Compound, Balanga City. (See related story about the Prosperity for All Summit)

According to Jose Mari Garcia, provincial manager of Philippine Information Agency in Bataan, domestic sales generated by MSMEs in 13 regions has reached P6.63 billion from July to December 2016.

DTI also reported that the total regional investment reached P45 billion for the same period. Garcia also added that nearly 40,000 MSMEs were created in 14 region of the country on the same period.

DTI also reported that 624 micro firms have scaled up to become small-size enterprises in the country.

Bataan-DTI Director Nelin Cabahug boasts of the Yamang Pinoy recipients programs are residents from Mariveles, Pilar, Bagac and Limay. Cabahug also said

On the other hand, 1,587 MSMEs in Central Luzon earned a total of P94.4 million from their participation in 120 local and international trade fairs in 2016.

Negosyo Centers create more entrepreneurs

Meanwhile, earlier report said the government has served almost a million MSMEs and continues to help start-ups through the Negosyo Center.

Trade Undersecretary Zenaida Maglaya said that Negosyo Centers have helped 760,230 MSMEs since its inception in 2014, and created 125,066 entrepreneurs.

Negosyo Centers will help MSMEs scale up their businesses, she said. “We will continue increasing our Negosyo Centers throughout the country, in far-flung areas to create and serve more entrepreneurs and provide employment to Filipinos.”

As of March 28, the DTI has established 470 Negosyo Centers throughout the country.

“We are proud to have established more Negosyo Centers than what we have expected. In 2016, we surpassed our target of 150 centers. Hopefully, this year we can do the same to support the growth of MSMEs in the country,” Maglaya said

Negosyo Centers help generate jobs and promote inclusive growth in line with the administration’s Trabaho at Negosyo agenda.

Negosyo centers have helped 438,619 clients register a business: 52,284 in 2015, 283,487 in 2016 and 134,390 in the last three months.

The Republic Act 10644 or the Go Negosyo Act aims to help MSMEs by promoting ease of doing business, facilitating access to grants and other forms of financial assistance, Shared Service Facilities and other equipment, and other support for MSMEs through national government agencies, ensure management guidance, assistance and improvement of the working conditions of, as well as facilitate market access and link services and entrepreneurs.

With report by Raadee S. Sausa, TMT