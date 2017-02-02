MSU, Lanao Sur sign MOA to save Lake Lanao

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: A memorandum of agreement (MOA) between officials of Mindanao State University (MSU) in Marawi City and Lanao del Sur was signed recently for mutual environmental protection of Lake Lanao and save the dwindling endemic fish species. MSU president Habib Macaayong and Gov. Bedjoria Soraya Alonto-Adiong sealed the agreement meant to improve the productivity of local fishing communities while ensuring the abundance of fishes in the lake. The downstream flow of waters from the lake drains into the shores of Lanao del Norte that propels the turbines of hydroelectric plants supplying more than half of Mindanao’s daily electric supply. The MSU College of Fisheries will study how the governor’s office and local officials in municipalities around Lake Lanao can improve the productivity of the local residents engaged in inland fishing without causing the depletion of fishes in the lake.