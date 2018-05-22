MSU Seniors Club 2018 hosts job fair

THE Mindanao State University (MSU) Sinag Laya Seniors Club batch 2018 hosted a one-day job fair in General Santos (GenSan) City on Sunday to provide local jobseekers with employment opportunities. Myrttle Jaime Alesna, MSU-Seniors Club 2018 president, said at least 600 were hired on the spot from the thousands of applicants who applied for various job positions. Marge Didal, of GenSan’s Public Employment Services Office (PESO), said about 539 local job vacancies have been offered by 14 companies during the fair. “The job fair was intended for high school graduates, college graduates of any course, graduates of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority and other categories from ages 18 years old and above,” Didal added.