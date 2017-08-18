MSU tightenS security for class reopening

COTABATO CITY: Security measures are put in place at the Mindanao State University (MSU) with the reopen of regular classes next week amid the armed conflict in Marawi City. MSU president Habib Maca-ayong said that security arrangements were made after a high level conference between university officials and the security sector, as the Brigada Eskwela was launched in preparation for the resumption of classes on Tuesday. Lt. Gen. Carlito Galvez Jr., commander of Western Mindanao Command, led the Brigada Eskwela with soldiers and the university staff in repairing the facilities and cleaning the university premises. The MSU caters to marginalized students across the country, especially scholars from Visayas, Mindanao and Palawan. It has produced a number of professionals and topnotchers in 56 years as educational institution.