Mt. Bulusan under tight watch

LEGAZPI CITY: Mount Bulusan in Sorsogon province is under tight watch by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Ed Laguerta, Phivolcs resident volcanologist in Bicol, said that for the past six days a strong sulfuric odor has been reported at Barangay Mapaso in Irosin, Sorsogon caused by plumes creeping down to the inhabited southern slopes.

On Wednesday, the Bulusan Volcano seismic network has recorded 15 volcanic earthquakes.

Laguerta said they have requested the Office of Civil Defense an aerial survey over the volcano to conduct a thorough study of Bulusan’s activity.

The aerial survey aims to validate and document a report issued by the Irosin Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office after residents complained of putrid smell from gas emitting from the volcano’s vents.

Laguerta said that Phivolcs’ main office will send a team to Sorsogon next week to inspect a vent on the slopes of Mount Bulusan.

The vent is located 1,200 meters above sea level on the southeast flank of the volcano, some five kilometers from the Irosin town center.

Alert Level 1 remains in effect over the volcano and residents are warned not to venture within the four-kilometer permanent danger zone because of steam-driven (phreatic) eruptions.

